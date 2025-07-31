RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree

River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree

Football news Today, 19:10
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and River Plate have come out strongly against a new government decree that increases payroll taxes for football clubs. Under the current administration, starting in August, clubs will face a 13.06% withholding rate on social security contributions, replacing a previously favorable tax regime.

The AFA condemned the move in a statement titled “Lies, the order of the day. The only truth is reality,” accusing the government of intentionally crippling non-profit clubs to pave the way for the controversial introduction of private ownership models known as SADs (sports limited companies). “It’s about bringing in speculative capital to profit from our clubs and the players we develop,” the AFA wrote.

River Plate echoed the criticism, calling the decree “confiscatory” and warning that it undermines the club’s social and educational programs. The Buenos Aires club highlighted that between 2022 and 2025, it generated over $106 million from international player transfers, contributing valuable foreign currency to Argentina’s economy. The club warned that the new withholding rate—rising from 8% to 19.12%—could lead to a net fiscal loss of AR$16.8 billion between 2023 and 2025.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Argentina’s Minister of Deregulation, Federico Sturzenegger, dismissed the backlash, arguing that clubs are “millionaires subsidized by retirees,” and had long benefited from tax breaks unjustified under the general tax code.

Related teams and leagues
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 20:30 Leagues Cup Clash Between San Diego FC and Tigres Faces Tsunami Concerns Football news Today, 20:06 USL Awards League One Expansion Franchise to Eugene, Oregon for 2026 Launch Football news Today, 20:05 Camilo Mayada Leaves Peñarol, Returns to Danubio After Over a Decade Football news Today, 19:30 Lucas Paquetá Speaks Out After Being Cleared in Betting Case: “I Maintained My Innocence” Football news Today, 19:10 River Plate and AFA Clash with Government Over New Tax Decree Football news Today, 19:00 Keylor Navas Praises Pumas’ Mentality After Penalty Shootout Win Football news Today, 18:35 Deportivo Cali Signs Winger Johan Martínez in Last-Minute Transfer Football news Today, 18:05 Cuti Romero Captains Tottenham in Preseason Derby Win Over Arsenal Football news Today, 17:30 Matías Abaldo Close to Joining Independiente Football news Today, 17:00 Chaos Erupts in Boca: Three Players Defy Locker Room Ejection
Sport Predictions
Football 01 aug 2025 Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football 01 aug 2025 Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores