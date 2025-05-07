RU RU ES ES FR FR
River Gears Up for Barcelona Showdown With Key Star Returns and One Doubt

River Gears Up for Barcelona Showdown With Key Star Returns and One Doubt

Football news Today, 22:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Plate are preparing for a pivotal clash against Barcelona SC in Guayaquil this Thursday, with several key players returning to the squad. According to TyC Sports, head coach Marcelo Gallardo is set to field his strongest lineup for the Libertadores match, though Gonzalo Montiel remains a game-time decision due to a recent muscle injury.

Montiel picked up a Grade 1 strain in the win over Boca and faces a tight recovery window, making Fabricio Bustos a likely replacement at right back. Meanwhile, Paulo Díaz is fully recovered and will start alongside Lucas Martínez Quarta, who returns after suspension. Marcos Acuña also returns at left back after being rested.

In midfield, Kevin Castaño will step in for Ignacio Fernández, joining Galoppo and Enzo Pérez. Up front, the attacking trio remains unchanged: Franco Mastantuono, Sebastián Driussi, and Facundo Colidio.

Among River’s call-ups are goalkeeper Lucas Lavagnino and midfielder Matías Rojas, who missed the Vélez match due to illness. Absent from the squad are Matías Kranevitter, Federico Gattoni, and Gonzalo Tapia—all of whom could exit the club during the upcoming transfer window.

