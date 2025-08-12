RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news River Finalizes Santiago Simón’s Transfer to Toluca

River Finalizes Santiago Simón’s Transfer to Toluca

Football news Today, 17:40
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Finalizes Santiago Simón’s Transfer to Toluca River Finalizes Santiago Simón’s Transfer to Toluca

River Plate has agreed to transfer Santiago Simón to Mexico’s Toluca. The Liga MX club will pay $3.5 million for 50 percent of his rights, with Toluca finally agreeing to River's demand of the mandatory purchase of an additional share if certain performance targets are met. The 23-year-old midfielder, sidelined since returning from the Club World Cup, leaves the Buenos Aires club nearly five years after making his debut.

Simón made his first-team debut in November 2020, going on to play 146 official matches, scoring six goals and providing 16 assists. He won five trophies with River, including two Liga Profesional titles and two Trofeo de Campeones victories. His standout season came in 2021, when coach Marcelo Gallardo made him a key component of the title-winning squad, praising his passing ability and tactical intelligence.

Although he enjoyed steady opportunities under Gallardo, his fortunes changed with Martín Demichelis, who repositioned him as a right back, a role in which he struggled. Gallardo’s return briefly revived his form, but inconsistent performances and the arrival of new signings like Maximiliano Meza and Giuliano Galoppo further limited his chances. His last match for River was on April 23 against Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores. Now, he will aim for a fresh start under coach Claudio Mohamed in Mexican football.

Related teams and leagues
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Toluca Toluca Schedule Toluca News Toluca Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores