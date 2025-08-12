River Finalizes Santiago Simón’s Transfer to Toluca

River Plate has agreed to transfer Santiago Simón to Mexico’s Toluca. The Liga MX club will pay $3.5 million for 50 percent of his rights, with Toluca finally agreeing to River's demand of the mandatory purchase of an additional share if certain performance targets are met. The 23-year-old midfielder, sidelined since returning from the Club World Cup, leaves the Buenos Aires club nearly five years after making his debut.

Simón made his first-team debut in November 2020, going on to play 146 official matches, scoring six goals and providing 16 assists. He won five trophies with River, including two Liga Profesional titles and two Trofeo de Campeones victories. His standout season came in 2021, when coach Marcelo Gallardo made him a key component of the title-winning squad, praising his passing ability and tactical intelligence.

Although he enjoyed steady opportunities under Gallardo, his fortunes changed with Martín Demichelis, who repositioned him as a right back, a role in which he struggled. Gallardo’s return briefly revived his form, but inconsistent performances and the arrival of new signings like Maximiliano Meza and Giuliano Galoppo further limited his chances. His last match for River was on April 23 against Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores. Now, he will aim for a fresh start under coach Claudio Mohamed in Mexican football.