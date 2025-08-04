RU RU ES ES FR FR
River Demands a Clause from Toluca in Santiago Simón Deal

River Demands a Clause from Toluca in Santiago Simón Deal

Football news Today, 18:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Plate is open to selling Santiago Simón to Toluca, but only if the Mexican club agrees to a specific condition: future objectives must trigger the purchase of an additional share of the player’s rights.

As reported by Argentine journalist Germán García Grova, Toluca submitted a $2.8 million offer for 50% of the Argentine midfielder’s rights. While River is receptive to the offer, the club has made it clear that the deal must include a clause: if Simón reaches a certain number of appearances, wins titles, or hits other performance goals, Toluca would be obligated to buy another 30% of his rights.

Should Toluca accept, the transfer could be finalized swiftly and Simón would join Antonio Mohamed’s squad within days. If not, River is in no rush to offload the 23-year-old, and is prepared to wait for better offers.

Simón, who came through River’s youth academy, has made 146 senior appearances with six goals and 16 assists. Although he has fallen down the pecking order recently, the club sees long-term value in him. He has already won five domestic trophies with River and is seen as a versatile, experienced option in midfield.

