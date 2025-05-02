River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season

River Plate are entering one of the most intense periods of their 2025 campaign, with four key matches over a 12-day span that could shape the outcome of their season, Olé reported. Marcelo Gallardo’s team begin the run this Sunday against Vélez in the final round of the Torneo Apertura’s regular season, followed by vital Copa Libertadores and playoff fixtures.

The opening clash against Vélez will determine River’s final standing in Group B. While third place seems likely, a win combined with a loss by Independiente could lift them to second. Four days later, the team travels to Guayaquil to face Barcelona in their fourth Libertadores group stage match—an away result could ease the pressure heading into the final rounds.

Next, River will play in the Apertura’s round of 16, likely against Independiente Rivadavia. The club has requested the match be scheduled for Monday, May 12, to allow extra rest following their trip to Ecuador.

Their fourth match comes on Thursday, May 15, when they host Independiente del Valle at the Monumental in what could be a decisive fixture for qualifying to the Libertadores knockout stage. If River progress in the local tournament, a potential Superclásico against Boca Juniors looms in the quarterfinals on Sunday, May 18, rounding out a demanding run of five matches in 15 days.

Between travel, rotation decisions, and the weight of expectations, Gallardo's squad now face a defining stretch that could cement their place in both competitions.