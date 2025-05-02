RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season

River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season

Football news Today, 16:19
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season

River Plate are entering one of the most intense periods of their 2025 campaign, with four key matches over a 12-day span that could shape the outcome of their season, Olé reported. Marcelo Gallardo’s team begin the run this Sunday against Vélez in the final round of the Torneo Apertura’s regular season, followed by vital Copa Libertadores and playoff fixtures.

The opening clash against Vélez will determine River’s final standing in Group B. While third place seems likely, a win combined with a loss by Independiente could lift them to second. Four days later, the team travels to Guayaquil to face Barcelona in their fourth Libertadores group stage match—an away result could ease the pressure heading into the final rounds.

Next, River will play in the Apertura’s round of 16, likely against Independiente Rivadavia. The club has requested the match be scheduled for Monday, May 12, to allow extra rest following their trip to Ecuador.

Their fourth match comes on Thursday, May 15, when they host Independiente del Valle at the Monumental in what could be a decisive fixture for qualifying to the Libertadores knockout stage. If River progress in the local tournament, a potential Superclásico against Boca Juniors looms in the quarterfinals on Sunday, May 18, rounding out a demanding run of five matches in 15 days.

Between travel, rotation decisions, and the weight of expectations, Gallardo's squad now face a defining stretch that could cement their place in both competitions.

Related teams and leagues
River Plate
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Yesterday, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Union 0 - 1 Belgrano Today, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
0
Belgrano
1
29’
Melbourne City FC - : - Sydney FC 03 may 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Western United FC - : - Auckland FC 03 may 2025, 04:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Auckland FC
-
04:00
Macarthur FC - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 03 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
05:35
Aston Villa - : - Fulham 03 may 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Aston Villa
-
Fulham
-
07:30
Deportivo Alaves - : - Atletico Madrid 03 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Deportivo Alaves
-
Atletico Madrid
-
08:00
Parma Calcio 1913 - : - Como 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Parma Calcio 1913
-
Como
-
09:00
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Stellenbosch 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Stellenbosch
-
09:00
Cagliari - : - Udinese 03 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Cagliari
-
Udinese
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Orlando Pirates 03 may 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Orlando Pirates
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:25 Tissera Returns to Huracán’s Squad After Month in Jail Football news Today, 17:00 FIFA Sanctions Independiente After Aucas Files Claim Over Quiñónez Transfer Football news Today, 16:44 Lewandowski could play against Inter in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 16:35 Cavani Still Out Injured, Boca Hopes for His Return in Potential Quarterfinals Football news Today, 16:23 For the first time since 1979, Ligue 1 will feature a Paris derby Football news Today, 16:19 New Arsenal sporting director pushes for Gyökeres transfer Football news Today, 16:19 River Face Crucial 12-Day Stretch That Could Define Their Season Football news Today, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings Football news Today, 15:50 Brentford vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 4, 2025 Football news Today, 15:27 Instead of Lunin. Real Madrid have found another goalkeeper who has already played for the team
Sport Predictions
Football 03 may 2025 Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Western United vs Auckland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Macarthur vs WS Wanderers prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 Burnley vs Millwall: Can Millwall secure a Championship play-off spot? Football 03 may 2025 Bristol City – Preston: Can Bristol stay among the top five? Football 03 may 2025 Alaves vs Atletico Madrid: can Alaves pull away from the relegation zone? Football 03 may 2025 Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen: Can Werder secure a European spot? Football 03 may 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Hoffenheim: Can Gladbach close in on European qualification? Football 03 may 2025 St. Pauli vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 3, 2025 Football 03 may 2025 ENPPI vs El-Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores