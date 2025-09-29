RU RU ES ES FR FR
River and Racing Set for High-Stakes Clash in Copa Argentina

Football news Today, 16:09
On Thursday at the Gigante de Arroyito, River Plate and Racing Club will face off in a Copa Argentina quarterfinal that has grown far beyond its sporting dimension. What might have been a routine knockout match is now shaped by months of disputes, accusations and player controversies, according to TyC Sports.

The tension began with the return of Marcos Acuña to River. The left back, who started at Ferro and made his name at Racing, accused the Avellaneda board of damaging his reputation after he chose to sign with River. His first game back at El Cilindro in 2024 was met with whistles and hostility from fans.

A year later, the transfer of Maximiliano Salas deepened the rift. River triggered the striker’s €8 million release clause despite Racing’s refusal to sell. Racing president Diego Milito spoke of “disappointment” and criticized River’s leadership. Stefano Di Carlo, a River presidential candidate, quickly responded, denying any broken promise and defending the move.

Salas himself issued a farewell message accusing Racing of neglect and a lack of recognition. Supporters responded with banners and chants labeling him a traitor, while some voices even called for violent retaliation ahead of this decisive clash.

Juan Fernando Quintero’s return to River also reignited controversy. The Colombian had previously acknowledged a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Racing not to rejoin River in the short term, but came back just six months later. Racing sporting director Sebastián Saja put it bluntly: “Players go where they want.”

Adding further intrigue, Racing manager Gustavo Costas now relies on former River midfielders Bruno Zuculini and Santiago Sosa. Both left Núñez under difficult circumstances and are expected to play a key role in a match already charged with off-field drama.

The quarterfinal promises ninety minutes of intensity, with the winner moving closer to the trophy and both clubs carrying heavy baggage into a rivalry that feels sharper than ever.

