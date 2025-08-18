RIP. Former Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City player Tendai Ndoro has passed away

He passed away at a young age.

Details: The Orlando Pirates press office announced today the death of the club's former striker, Tendai Ndoro.

Ndoro, affectionately nicknamed "Fire" during his playing days, dazzled stadiums across South Africa and beyond with his clinical finishing and magnetic presence on the pitch. He was 40 years old.

Ndoro was born on May 15, 1985, in Zimbabwe. His first professional club was Nico United. From 2015 to 2017 he played for Orlando Pirates, scoring 23 goals and providing 7 assists during his time with the team.

It is known that in recent times, Ndoro had been struggling with his health. In recent years, he suffered from serious complications, including reports of temporary blindness and a rapid decline in physical condition, which alarmed the football community. Despite undergoing treatment and receiving positive reports about his recovery after surgery earlier this year, Ndoro's battle, unfortunately, has come to an end.

Rest in peace, Ndoro.

Orlando Pirates Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker, Tendai Ndoro (2015–2017).



The club extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/hJQzjWgxe5 — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) August 18, 2025

See also: RIP. Spanish cycling legend Bernardo Ruiz Navarrete, a pioneer of the sport, has passed away at the age of 101