RIP. A great tragedy strikes the Lukaku family as the footballers' father, Roger Lukaku, passes away

The former DR Congo international has left this world.

He raised outstanding footballers.

Details: Today it was reported that 58-year-old former Congolese footballer and father of Romelu and Jordan Lukaku, Roger Lukaku, has passed away.

Roger Lukaku was born in 1967 in the Congolese city of Kinshasa. Throughout his career, he played as a central striker.

In 1990, he made the move from Africa Sports to the Belgian side Boom FC. Over the course of his career, Roger also played for such well-known clubs as Gençlerbirliği, Oostende, and Mechelen.

Having scored 47 goals in 135 Belgian league matches, he also earned 11 caps for the Zaire national team (now DR Congo).

One of his famous sons, Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku, posted a heartfelt message about his father on Instagram:

Thank you for teaching me everything i know

I’m forever grateful and appreciate you

Life will never be the same

Protecting and guiding me like no else could

I won’t be the same

The pain and tears are flowing big time

But God will give me the strength to get myself back together



Merci pour tout

Roger Menama Lukaku

Vieux Roy (for his friends)



Mon Papa

