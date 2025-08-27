RIP. Legendary rugby player Shane Christie passes away

A deeply saddening development.

Details: Today it was reported that 39-year-old New Zealand rugby star Shane Christie has passed away.

According to The Sun, the former New Zealand international was found dead in Nelson, New Zealand, on Wednesday morning, just one day before his 40th birthday.

It is reported that one possible cause of death is suicide.

Shane Christie, born September 23, 1985, in Palmerston North, was of Māori descent, representing the Ngāti Kurawhatia and Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi iwi.

Christie ended his professional career in 2018 due to multiple concussions, the first of which he suffered as a teenager. The result: poor health, headaches, irritability. Christie was forced to leave rugby at the age of 32.

He left an indelible mark both on and off the field. His career with Tasman Mako and the Highlanders, as well as his appearances for the Māori All Blacks, served as an inspiration to young players.

💔 Shane Christie Mako #82 pic.twitter.com/VuXjjN4BeU — Tasman Mako 🦈 (@TasmanMako) August 27, 2025

See also: RIP. Spanish cycling legend Bernardo Ruiz Navarette, a pioneer of the sport, has passed away at the age of 101