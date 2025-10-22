RIP. 20-year-old Brazilian footballer Antony Ylano dies in road accident

Terrible news.

The life and career of the young footballer were cut short in an instant.

Details: According to The Sun, 20-year-old Antony Ylano—a player for the youth squad of Piauí, which competes in the Piauiense league—tragically died in a road accident after his motorcycle collided with a cow that had wandered onto the roadway.

Reports indicate the tragic incident occurred on the morning of October 20, as Ilano was returning home after celebrating his father's birthday.

Brazilian police stated that the player died at the scene, and further details are currently under investigation.

Previously, Ylano played for Altos and Fluminense-PI before joining Piauí. He was a state champion in Piauí in both 2024 and 2025.

