Revelation. Luis Enrique hopes to one day return to Barcelona

There is always a pull towards home.

Despite his sensational success at PSG, the coach hopes to one day take the helm of the Blaugrana once again.

Details: According to DiarioSport, 55-year-old Spanish manager Luis Enrique, currently in charge of French giants PSG, dreams of returning to the managerial seat at Barcelona in the future.

The source notes that Enrique is fully aware Barcelona is entering an election year, a circumstance that could play in his favor and help him in his quest to rejoin Barça someday.

Within his inner circle, it is well known that Enrique genuinely wants to return to Camp Nou—a desire he has repeatedly expressed to those close to him.

Last season, Luis Enrique secured his second Champions League title as a manager.

Enrique previously managed Barcelona from 2014 to 2017. During his tenure, he oversaw 181 matches, winning 138, drawing 22, and suffering just 21 defeats. He clinched his first Champions League trophy with Barcelona in the 2014/15 season.

