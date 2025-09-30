Revealed: Three reasons new Sundowns star left Portugal for Kabo Yellow

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains Nuno Santos move
Football news Today, 01:01
You won't see many Portuguese players move from the Liga to the Betway Premiership. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has revealed three reasons Nuno Santos came down to Kabo Yellow.

According to Cardoso, Santos' former club Vitória Guimarães needed financing, Sundowns' name lured the 26-year-old after the FIFA Club World Cup and thirdly, that fact that coach Cardoso is Portuguese.

“His former club needed to release some players to make money,” Cardoso told journalists. "Nuno wanted a challenge abroad with different opportunities and after our Fifa World Cup campaign, the Sundowns name convinced him and also that I am a Portuguese coach.

The midfielder made his debut as a substitute against Golden Arrows last week, and on the weekend, he started in the 4-1 win over Richards Bay before walking away with the Man of the Match award.

Also read: Sundowns' CAF Champions League opponents confirmed

"People must also understand that it is not easy to bring these kind of players here," Cardoso explained to the media after the match.

“I think we are privileged to have the opportunity to have these players [including Miguel Reisinho] here, let's hope they can impact the team as we want them to do,” the Sundowns tactician added.

Santos and Reisinho are expected to be in action when Sundowns take on Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday at 20:00 from the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

