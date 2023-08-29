Guardiola is a candidate to the head coach of the English national team

The head coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, can lead the England national team, journalist Bar Canaletes reported.

Representatives of the England national team are holding consultations with a Spanish specialist regarding possible cooperation. The current “Three Lions'” coach Gareth Southgate may leave the team after the 2024 European Championship in Germany. In 2012, the Football Association of England wanted to see Guardiola as the coach of the national team, now the negotiations have resumed again.

In theory, Pep Guardiola can lead England in 2025, after the end of his contract with Manchester City. Thus, the coach will have a year to prepare for the 2026 World Championship, which will be held in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Also, it is not excluded that the Spanish specialist will leave Man City in 2024, having won all possible trophies with this team. They note that all this is currently at the idea stage. Guardiola made a great contribution to the development of English football, so this option is quite possible.

We will remind that Guardiola was linked with work in the Brazilian national team. First in 2014, after the home World Cup, and also in 2022, after Tite's departure. However, it is highly likely that current Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will become the coach of Brazil at the end of this season.