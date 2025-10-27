Rennes Stadium : Dismissal of coach Habib Beye, rumor or truth ?

What we know about Habib Beye's dismissal.

We now know more about the rumors surrounding the dismissal of Franco-Senegalese coach Habib Beye. According to information from Foot Mercato, the Franco-Senegalese coach was dismissed this Monday morning by the Breton club's management, the day after the 2-1 defeat to Nice.

Rennes Stadium announced the end of its collaboration with coach Habib Beye this Monday. This decision follows unsatisfactory results in League 1. The dismissal was confirmed a few hours after the team's defeat to OGC Nice.

However, according to L'Équipe, the situation is more nuanced. Rennes management has not yet made a final decision, and Habib Beye is expected to remain on the bench for the trip to Toulouse, scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, before hosting Strasbourg next Sunday. The Senegalese coach is therefore on probation, while the club evaluates his performances in the upcoming matches.

Since his arrival, Habib Beye has had a promising start with a victory against Marseille Olympic. However, as the matches progressed, the team's performances declined. In ten league matches, Rennes Stadium has only managed two victories.

The coming hours will be decisive and will allow us to better assess the coach's situation.