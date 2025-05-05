Relegation Pressure Mounts as Pirates Chase Treble and Sundowns Close In

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro praised his side’s grit and unity after their 2-1 comeback win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby. The Spaniard, who will leave the club at season's end, is now one win away from a historic third consecutive Nedbank Cup title.

Soweto Derby: Redemption & Records

Pirates overturned an early goal from Glody Lilepo with strikes from Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng, completing a league double over Chiefs and equalling Stuart Baxter’s record of five Soweto derby wins. Riveiro now aims to break that record in the Nedbank Cup final rematch on Saturday.

“They are playing every three days and performing like animals,” said Riveiro. “They’re proving they can do something special.”

📹 POV: The scenes at full-time as the Pirates players celebrate winning Jose Riveiro's final league #SowetoDerby#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/9gPdj7xOM3 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 5, 2025

Title Race Tightens but Sundowns Still Control Destiny

Despite Pirates' strong season, Mamelodi Sundowns are closing in on their eighth straight league title. After a 2-0 win over Cape Town City, the Brazilians need just seven points from four matches to seal the championship — unless Pirates, with two games in hand, stay perfect.

Relegation Fight and Revival Stories

Richards Bay climbed to 11th with a crucial 1-0 win over TS Galaxy, inching clear of the drop zone.

SuperSport United ended a seven-match winless streak with a 2-0 triumph over Chippa United, also marking interim coach Andre Arendse’s first victory.

Cape Town City, despite showing promise, remain in deep trouble after another defeat and now stare down the promotion-relegation play-offs.

AmaZulu and Polokwane City shared the spoils in a tight 0-0 draw, a result that dented both teams’ Top 8 ambitions.

What’s Next?