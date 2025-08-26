Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why

Orlando Pirates hosted Orbit College in Round 4 of the Betway Championship, but there was no place in the squad for the Buccaneers’ attacking talisman.

Details: The player in question is young winger Relebohile Mofokeng, who was left out of the matchday squad. Head coach Abdesslam Ouaddou was asked to clarify his decision.

Quote: “When we play every three days, the challenge is to bring in fresh legs while also protecting players. At the same time, we need results, we need victories. So the task is to field a competitive team while also including players who are currently in good form,” explained the Orlando Pirates boss.

After the opening three rounds of the South African league, Orlando Pirates have collected three points, with one win and two defeats.

Reminder: Both Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch have booked their places in the MTN8 final, with talks ongoing over the host venue.