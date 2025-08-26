RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why

Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why

Football news Today, 13:17
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why Photo: iDiski Times

Orlando Pirates hosted Orbit College in Round 4 of the Betway Championship, but there was no place in the squad for the Buccaneers’ attacking talisman.

Details: The player in question is young winger Relebohile Mofokeng, who was left out of the matchday squad. Head coach Abdesslam Ouaddou was asked to clarify his decision.

Quote: “When we play every three days, the challenge is to bring in fresh legs while also protecting players. At the same time, we need results, we need victories. So the task is to field a competitive team while also including players who are currently in good form,” explained the Orlando Pirates boss.

After the opening three rounds of the South African league, Orlando Pirates have collected three points, with one win and two defeats.

Reminder: Both Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch have booked their places in the MTN8 final, with talks ongoing over the host venue.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025 Football news Today, 10:58 Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025
Venues revealed for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch Football news Today, 09:50 Venues revealed for the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch
Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set Football news 23 aug 2025, 13:55 Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set
Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal Football news 23 aug 2025, 11:28 Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal
Sebelebele becomes the new Pirates leader: The symbolic team of Matchday 3 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news 21 aug 2025, 05:30 Sebelebele becomes the new Pirates leader: The symbolic team of Matchday 3 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025 Football news 21 aug 2025, 03:25 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4 Football news Today, 10:25 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4
Emblem of Mamelodi Sundowns. Football news 21 aug 2025, 12:29 Everything must be by the book! Mamelodi Sundowns respond to Ribeiro's legal threats with lawsuits
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 3 Football news 20 aug 2025, 15:28 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 3
Time to return! Khalil Ben Youssef reveals when Nasreddine Nabi will rejoin Chiefs Football news 20 aug 2025, 06:34 Time to return! Khalil Ben Youssef reveals when Nasreddine Nabi will rejoin Chiefs
Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025 Football news 19 aug 2025, 12:27 Magesi vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 20, 2025
Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 19, 2025 Football news 18 aug 2025, 06:37 Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 19, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores