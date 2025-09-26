RU RU ES ES FR FR
Reforms! Real Madrid changes the name of its home stadium

"Santiago Bernabéu" is now a thing of the past.
Football news Today, 09:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid changes the name of its home stadium

Los Galácticos have embraced minimalism.

Details: It's been several years since the renovation of Real Madrid's iconic home ground began, yet the ambitious project is still in full swing. Among the many changes, fans can now spot a brand-new stadium name.

According to reports, Real’s management has decided to drop “Santiago” from the stadium’s name, rebranding it simply as “Bernabéu.” The revamped arena will now proudly display the inscription "Bernabeu" on its facade.

Designers believe this step will make the stadium’s brand easier to associate in any context and will streamline its marketing appeal.

On social media, a heated debate has erupted among Madridistas: some fans are excited to welcome the change, while others argue that the original name has a much better ring to it.

Reminder: Continues to rewrite history! Mbappé now among the top 7 Champions League scorers

