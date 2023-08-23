RU RU NG NG
Referees in England banned from eating certain foods before matches

Football news Today, 07:04
Photo: Premier League Twitter

Referees in England will eat a special menu on the day they are assigned to football matches.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), which is responsible for refereeing in the country, has enlisted former Manchester United doctor Steve McNally to draw up a menu for referees.

Recently, the referees were sent a list of requirements for their meals on the day of the match. It includes rice cakes, nut butter and fish cakes - these foods can be taken. At the same time, sandwiches and fatty foods were strictly banned.

PGMOL advised the judges that they should not eat high-fiber foods or nuts, as they take longer to digest.

Nutrition requirements are divided into pre-match and post-match. As a hot dish before a match, it is recommended to eat protein - chicken, beef or fish - with vegetables and salad.

Also allowed are fish cakes and sweet potatoes, chicken wraps, stir fries, curries and pastas.

Breakfast bars are also allowed before the game. In addition, the referees were given the go-ahead to eat sushi and cakes. The list also includes mango, kiwi and melon.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Premier League England
