Reece James will not join the England squad due to injury

More injury concerns for Chelsea.

Chelsea defeated Liverpool in their final match before the international break, but the victory came at a cost for both the London club and the England national team.

Details: Journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph reported that Reece James has been withdrawn from the England squad after sustaining an injury during the match against Liverpool. He will be replaced by Niko O’Riley.

The information was later confirmed by the England national team.

Quote: “Squad update from St. George’s Park: Niko O’Riley has been added to our squad, while Reece James has withdrawn due to injury,” read the official statement.

A squad update from St. George's Park, as Nico O'Reilly is added to our #ThreeLions squad, with Reece James withdrawing through injury. — England (@England) October 6, 2025

Reminder: In the latest Manchester City match, defensive midfielder Rodri suffered an injury and had to miss the game. It has now been confirmed that he will also miss upcoming international matches with Spain.