Reece James revealed what Donald Trump told him

Chelsea thrashed PSG 3-0 in the FIFA Club World Cup final, and during the trophy presentation, team captain Reece James had a brief conversation with the President of the United States.

Details: After the match, the English defender admitted he hadn’t expected to see Trump at the trophy lift. The President congratulated the team and encouraged them to enjoy the moment.

Quote: “I didn’t expect him to be lifting the trophy with us, but I guess it shows how significant this tournament is. He simply congratulated me and the whole team and told us to enjoy the moment,” Reece James shared.

Incidentally, US President Donald Trump also commented on his presence at the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Reminder: The match was decided in the first half. The English side stunned their opponents with three goals, turning the second half into a mere formality. Palmer was the star for the Blues, netting a brace and providing an assist for João Pedro.