Record-breaking goalkeeper has signed a new contract with Manchester City
Football news Today, 14:24Liam Carter Dailysports's expert
Record-breaking goalkeeper has signed a new contract with Manchester City
Goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new contract with Manchester City.
The reserve goalkeeper's new agreement with the club extends until the summer of 2025.
The 38-year-old Scott Carson has been with Manchester City since 2021, during which time he has played a total of 107 minutes in official matches and won six trophies. On average, the Englishman wins one trophy every 18 minutes on the field.
Carson is a two-time Champions League winner, having secured the trophy last season with Manchester City and previously with Liverpool in 2005.
It was previously reported that first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is contemplating leaving Manchester City in the summer transfer window, with interest from Saudi clubs.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
Football news Today, 02:37 The sixth-place team in Serie A may secure a spot in the UCL. What is required for this to happen?
Football news Yesterday, 17:12 It was a fantastic series. Bayer lost for the first time in 52 matches
Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Atalanta have won a European Cup for the first time in history
Football news Yesterday, 16:54 Bayer's unbeaten streak is over! Atalanta are the winners of the Europa League
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:24 Record-breaking goalkeeper has signed a new contract with Manchester City Football news Today, 14:03 Juventus will continue their legal battles with Cristiano Ronaldo Motorsport News Today, 13:54 Monaco Grand Prix: date, time and where to watch the Formula 1 race Boxing News Today, 13:36 The legendary heavyweight revealed a very intriguing insider scoop Tennis news Today, 13:28 Novak Djokovic convincingly advances to the semifinals of the Geneva tournament Hockey news Today, 12:50 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Football news Today, 12:48 Vincent Kompany informed Burnley of his decision to take over Bayern Munich Boxing News Today, 12:21 A second test has confirmed it. Ryan Garcia used banned substances Football news Today, 12:07 Ten Hag has responded to whether the match against Man City will be his last as United coach Football news Today, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football Today Waterford vs Drogheda United prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Balestier vs Tampines prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 LNZ Cherkassy vs Vorskla prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Pharco vs Smouha prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 ENPPI vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Alanyaspor vs Antalyaspor prediction and betting tips on May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Saint-Etienne vs Rodez prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024 Football 24 may 2024 Derry City vs Sligo Rovers prediction and betting tips - May 24, 2024