Goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new contract with Manchester City.

The reserve goalkeeper's new agreement with the club extends until the summer of 2025.

🚨🔵 Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson has signed a new contract until June 2025.



Carson will turn 39 in September and he’s staying as part of Man City squad for next season. pic.twitter.com/7mPGXgcj35 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2024

The 38-year-old Scott Carson has been with Manchester City since 2021, during which time he has played a total of 107 minutes in official matches and won six trophies. On average, the Englishman wins one trophy every 18 minutes on the field.

Carson is a two-time Champions League winner, having secured the trophy last season with Manchester City and previously with Liverpool in 2005.

It was previously reported that first-choice goalkeeper Ederson is contemplating leaving Manchester City in the summer transfer window, with interest from Saudi clubs.