Reason revealed for Araújo’s absence in Barcelona’s last match

A rather logical explanation.

Barcelona dismantled Valencia 6–0 in La Liga, but centre-back Ronald Araújo was nowhere to be seen. Now, the reason for his absence has become clear.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, Hansi Flick opted to rest the Uruguayan defender ahead of the UEFA Champions League opener, ensuring he would be fresh for the clash with Newcastle.

Barcelona will face Newcastle away in their first group-stage match of the Champions League. The game is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, with kickoff at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: The Blaugrana continue to insist that the stadium is ready for partial reopening, with only bureaucratic hurdles remaining. However, recent footage showing a rat scurrying through the renovated Camp Nou casts doubt on the club's assurances.

The issue is especially pressing with regard to Champions League fixtures, even though UEFA's official website still lists Camp Nou as the venue for the Barcelona vs. PSG clash.