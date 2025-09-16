RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Reason revealed for Araújo’s absence in Barcelona’s last match

Reason revealed for Araújo’s absence in Barcelona’s last match

A rather logical explanation.
Football news Today, 12:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Reason revealed for Araújo’s absence in Barcelona’s last match Getty Images

Barcelona dismantled Valencia 6–0 in La Liga, but centre-back Ronald Araújo was nowhere to be seen. Now, the reason for his absence has become clear.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, Hansi Flick opted to rest the Uruguayan defender ahead of the UEFA Champions League opener, ensuring he would be fresh for the clash with Newcastle.

Barcelona will face Newcastle away in their first group-stage match of the Champions League. The game is scheduled for Thursday, September 18, with kickoff at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: The Blaugrana continue to insist that the stadium is ready for partial reopening, with only bureaucratic hurdles remaining. However, recent footage showing a rat scurrying through the renovated Camp Nou casts doubt on the club's assurances.

The issue is especially pressing with regard to Champions League fixtures, even though UEFA's official website still lists Camp Nou as the venue for the Barcelona vs. PSG clash.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Carragher names the main Champions League favorite. Who is it? Football news Today, 12:00 Carragher names the main Champions League favorite. Who is it?
Ed Sheeran on Barcelona's kit: Catalan giants kick off partnership with the superstar Football news Today, 10:24 Ed Sheeran on Barcelona's kit: Catalan giants kick off partnership with the superstar
Once again, not at Camp Nou. Barcelona announces venue for home match against Getafe Football news Today, 09:10 Once again, not at Camp Nou. Barcelona announces venue for home match against Getafe
Lamin Yamal at his younger brother's birthday party Lifestyle Today, 08:42 Threw a lively party: Yamal shares photo from his younger brother's birthday celebration
Marcus Rashford in La Liga against Valencia Football news Today, 07:50 Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's emphatic win over Valencia
Eddie Howe. Football news Today, 05:43 Newcastle target transfer of Flick's overlooked player
Related Tournament News
Clashes erupt near Bernabéu: Marseille fans brawl with police (VIDEO) Football news Today, 13:45 Clashes erupt near Bernabéu: Marseille fans brawl with police (VIDEO)
A frightening scene: Viktor Gyökeres suffers a head gash in clash with Athletic Bilbao Football news Today, 13:35 A frightening scene: Viktor Gyökeres suffers a head gash in clash with Athletic Bilbao
The first goal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League was historic for the scorers Football news Today, 13:19 The first goal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League was historic for the scorers
Athletic Bilbao match rare Champions League milestone for Spanish clubs — here’s why Football news Today, 13:08 Athletic Bilbao match rare Champions League milestone for Spanish clubs — here’s why
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025 Football news Today, 11:35 Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 17, 2025
“We are a fantastic team” — Van Dijk shares expectations ahead of UEFA Champions League opener Football news Today, 10:53 “We are a fantastic team” — Van Dijk shares expectations ahead of UEFA Champions League opener
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores