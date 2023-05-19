Real's forward Vinicius has addressed the club's fans

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has addressed the fans following the defeat in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester City, with a score of 0-4.

In a post on his social media page, the Brazilian wrote, "We will return to victories. Madrid always fights until the end!"

It should be noted that the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw. In the final of the tournament, Manchester City will face Inter Milan.

In the current season, Vinicius Junior has scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists in La Liga. In the Champions League, he has scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 11 matches.