Real will open a chain of branded fast food outlets to Mexico

Real Madrid have decided to go beyond sport and expand their horizons. The Spanish club has announced the launch of a chain of fast food restaurants. The first restaurant will open as early as October in Mexico.

"UNO By Real Madrid was created with the aim of becoming an international benchmark in this type of restaurant, where the focus is on the quality of the product. Through an innovative concept, it aims to become a flagship venue where the club's 600 million fans around the world can enjoy healthy and quality food, come together to watch matches and buy official club products," the club said in a statement.

It should be noted that Real Madrid is not only a well-known football club playing in the Spanish La Liga. Women's football, volleyball, basketball, rugby and handball teams also perform under this brand. The club has its own TV channel. An Amusement Park in the UAE was planned to open in 2012. In 2011, an online fantasy manager was launched in which it was possible to manage the club.

After five rounds of La Liga, Real are in first place, ahead of Barcelona, Girona and Athletic Bilbao on two points.

