Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid

Long-time leaders of Real Madrid Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are close to changing jobs.

According to the source, experienced midfielders are ready to leave for a new club in the near future.

According to Relevo, both players do not like the fact that they are playing less. Their playing time has decreased by almost 50% compared to last season and they are unhappy with the current state of affairs.

Kroos and Modric want to take leading roles in the team and do not want to be reserves. It is noted that the German football player does not want to end his career in the near future, but does not plan to be a reserve player.

Luka Modric has been playing for Real Madrid since 2012. Last season he played 51 matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and making six assists. His agreement with the “royal” club runs until the end of the current season.

Kroos' contract also expires next summer. Last season he appeared in 52 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals and making six assists. He won 20 trophies with Real Madrid.