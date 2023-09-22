RU RU NG NG
Main News Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid

Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid

Football news Today, 03:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid

Long-time leaders of Real Madrid Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are close to changing jobs.

According to the source, experienced midfielders are ready to leave for a new club in the near future.

According to Relevo, both players do not like the fact that they are playing less. Their playing time has decreased by almost 50% compared to last season and they are unhappy with the current state of affairs.

Kroos and Modric want to take leading roles in the team and do not want to be reserves. It is noted that the German football player does not want to end his career in the near future, but does not plan to be a reserve player.

Luka Modric has been playing for Real Madrid since 2012. Last season he played 51 matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and making six assists. His agreement with the “royal” club runs until the end of the current season.

Kroos' contract also expires next summer. Last season he appeared in 52 matches across all competitions, scoring two goals and making six assists. He won 20 trophies with Real Madrid.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Yesterday, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Yesterday, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Yesterday, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Oliver Kahn could get a job in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:30 They didn’t even congratulate: Messi spoke negatively about PSG Football news Today, 03:00 Kroos and Modric are disappointed with their situation at Real Madrid Football news Today, 02:30 Messi spoke about the most important trophies in his career Football news Today, 02:00 Barcelona and Xavi agreed on a new contract Football news Today, 01:30 Jurgen Klopp sets new Liverpool record with latest win in Europe Football news Today, 01:00 A famous coach explained Mudryk’s failure at Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 23:50 Messi spoke about what he will do after finishing his football career Football news Yesterday, 17:10 West Ham gets a strong-willed victory, Brighton suffers a home defeat: Conference League results Football news Yesterday, 17:06 Ajax and Marseille produced a goal extravaganza in the Europa League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Salernitana vs Frosinone prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lyngby vs Vejle prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Stuttgart vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Lecce vs Genoa: prediction and betting tipson September 22, 2023 Football Today Birmingham vs QPR prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Monaco vs Nice prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football Today Alaves vs Athletic predictios and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Livingston vs Celtic prediction and betting tips on September 22, 2023 Football 23 sep 2023 Milan vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 23, 2023