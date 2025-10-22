Real will not extend contract with defender David Alaba despite Austrian’s desire to stay at the club
Alaba will leave the club as a free agent
Football news Today, 12:07Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/realmadrid/status/1937424203382153635
Real Madrid defender David Alaba continues his fight for a new deal with the club. However, a contract extension now appears highly unlikely.
Details: According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is currently little chance of the Austrian renewing his contract with the Madrid side. In that case, the 33-year-old Austrian will become a free agent.
Alaba himself is not considering retirement and intends to keep playing at the highest level.
This season, the Austrian has made just four appearances for the Madrid club across all competitions.
Reminder: Official: Hansi Flick will miss El Clasico due to suspension.