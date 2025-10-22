Real will not extend contract with defender David Alaba despite Austrian’s desire to stay at the club

Alaba will leave the club as a free agent

Real Madrid defender David Alaba continues his fight for a new deal with the club. However, a contract extension now appears highly unlikely.

Details: According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is currently little chance of the Austrian renewing his contract with the Madrid side. In that case, the 33-year-old Austrian will become a free agent.

🚨⚪️ David #Alaba is fighting for a new contract. He remains a leader within the team and is still very popular. However and as revealed on Monday, it currently seems very unlikely that Real Madrid will extend his contract beyond 2026.



He would be a free agent. The 33 y/o… pic.twitter.com/uUZ3abiTb4 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 22, 2025

Alaba himself is not considering retirement and intends to keep playing at the highest level.

This season, the Austrian has made just four appearances for the Madrid club across all competitions.

Reminder: Official: Hansi Flick will miss El Clasico due to suspension.