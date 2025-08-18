Real Sociedad Target Yangel Herrera but Girona Demand Record Fee

Real Sociedad are looking to strengthen their midfield following Martín Zubimendi’s move to Arsenal, and Yangel Herrera has emerged as a leading candidate, according to Fichajes.net. The 27-year-old Venezuelan has been a key figure at Girona, featuring in 34 matches last season while recording four goals and three assists, firmly establishing himself as a cornerstone in Míchel’s system.

The major obstacle is financial: Girona have set a €30 million price tag, matching the release clause in Herrera’s contract that runs until 2027. The fee would represent a club record for La Real, whose most expensive signing to date remains the €20 million paid for striker Sadiq Umar.

Sporting director Erik Bretos has identified Herrera as a top priority to replace Zubimendi, but the transfer would likely require a significant outgoing sale in the coming weeks. Girona, meanwhile, are under no financial pressure thanks to Miguel Gutiérrez’s imminent departure to Napoli, reinforcing their stance on keeping Herrera.

Head coach Míchel has often praised Herrera for providing “balance, drive and leadership” in midfield, making him even harder to replace. For now, Real Sociedad’s interest is alive, but the deal appears complicated and would depend on late movement in the transfer market.