Real Salt Lake Hosts Club América to Kick Off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign

Real Salt Lake kicks off its 2025 Leagues Cup campaign on Wednesday night with a high-profile showdown against Club América, one of Liga MX’s most storied teams. The 7:30 p.m. MT match at America First Field marks the start of three consecutive home games in the tournament’s group phase. As RSL.com reports, the Utah side enters the contest riding a hot streak and aiming to capitalize on home advantage.

RSL has won five of its last seven games, collecting 16 points since early June and climbing from 13th to 8th in the Western Conference standings. The club’s most recent outing featured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over San Jose, sealed by a long-range strike from Braian Ojeda in the 81st minute—RSL’s first victory this season after trailing on the scoreboard.

Historically, RSL holds a 5W-6L-3T record against Mexican teams at home and is 2-1 in its last three Leagues Cup matchups against Liga MX opponents. The last time Club América played in Sandy was in 2009 during a friendly, where a Javier Morales goal gave RSL a 1-0 win. This time, the stakes are much higher: both teams are competing for one of three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, a gateway to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Several RSL players have stood out this season. Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral has played every minute of the club’s 26 matches, notching seven clean sheets. Young talent Zavier Gozo has started 12 of the last 15 games, while German-born Noel Caliskan has impressed with consistent performances and recently scored his first MLS goal. William Agada, Johnny Russell, and Felipe Mora have also contributed crucial goals in recent weeks.

RSL is making its third appearance in the Leagues Cup and hopes to advance beyond the group stage for the first time. Following Wednesday’s matchup, they’ll host Atlético de San Luis on August 2 and Querétaro on August 6—both matches also set for 7:30 p.m. MT at America First Field. The tournament offers prestige, prize money, and a path to international glory. For head coach Pablo Mastroeni, who has guided RSL to postseason berths in each of the last four years, the ambition is clear: compete, advance, and leave a mark on the continental stage.

