Real Salt Lake Apologizes After Fan Removed for Wearing MAGA Hat

A Real Salt Lake supporter says he was removed from America First Field in Sandy during Saturday’s match against Sporting Kansas City for refusing to take off a red “Make America Great Again” hat. The incident, captured in a video posted on X, quickly gained attention.

Real Salt Lake later issued a public apology. “We have apologized to the fan and gladly invite him and his family to attend Real Salt Lake matches in the future,” the club said in a statement. It emphasized the diversity of its fanbase, adding that the organization seeks to unite the community through soccer.

The team’s code of conduct prohibits “signs, symbols or images … advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issue, or government action.” However, Major League Soccer clarified that this rule does not apply to apparel such as hats.

The incident echoes a similar case in July, when a fan in St. Louis was escorted out of a match for wearing the same hat. These controversies raise questions about how far clubs can go in regulating political expressions within stadiums and where the line should be drawn between maintaining neutrality and respecting fans’ freedom of expression.