Real plans big spending on the transfer market

In the coming months, Real Madrid are going to make several expensive transfers.

The Spanish giants have already signed footballer Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for more than 100 million euros, further in the plans of the "Slivos" to strengthen the offense and defense.

According to the source, the club is willing to spend about €400 million on all purchases.

It is known that the "Royal" club is interested in Harry Kane from Tottenham and Alfonso Davies from Bayern.