Real monitored Enzo Fernandez, but Chelsea's asking price scared Madrid off

The talented Argentine caught the eye of the Galacticos.
Football news Today, 01:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea celebrates after Estevao Willian (not pictured) scored the winning goal during the Premier League match Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Real Madrid is preparing for the transfer window well in advance.

Details: According to Defensa Central, Chelsea and Argentina's 25-year-old central midfielder Enzo Fernandez has attracted serious interest from Real Madrid.

It's reported that Los Blancos even sent their scouts to Chelsea's match against Liverpool to closely analyze the Argentine's playing style and approach.

The main obstacle to a potential transfer could be the asking price, as Chelsea are demanding €130 million for their midfielder—a figure Real Madrid considers excessive.

At this stage, no final decision has been made regarding a move, with Real's scouts continuing to monitor Fernandez ahead of the transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 for €121 million. He has made 125 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists. His current contract with Chelsea runs until 2032, and Transfermarkt values him at €75 million.

Reminder: Cole Palmer manages to trademark his signature celebration

