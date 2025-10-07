Cole Palmer manages to trademark his signature celebration

A surprising move from the player.

Cole Palmer has truly become an incredible footballer, and now he has pulled off an impressive marketing move.

Details: According to The Athletic, the English midfielder successfully registered a trademark for his signature celebration. The term "Cold Palmer" is now officially a trademark.

Palmer’s application, submitted to the UK Intellectual Property Office, was approved last Friday.

