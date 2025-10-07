ES ES FR FR
Cole Palmer manages to trademark his signature celebration

A surprising move from the player.
Football news Today, 10:46
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Cole Palmer has truly become an incredible footballer, and now he has pulled off an impressive marketing move.

Details: According to The Athletic, the English midfielder successfully registered a trademark for his signature celebration. The term "Cold Palmer" is now officially a trademark.

Palmer’s application, submitted to the UK Intellectual Property Office, was approved last Friday.

Not long ago, it was reported that the Chelsea attacker, 23-year-old attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, would be sidelined for around three weeks due to injury.

Reminder: The London club is reportedly ready to pay around €35 million for 22-year-old Marc Casado, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal. During the summer transfer window, the Blues had already considered a move for Casado, but at that time focused their efforts on trying to sign Fermin Lopez.

