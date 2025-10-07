Prediction on game Win Kano Pillars Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

Kano will host Kwara in the sixth round of the Nigeria Premier League. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, with kickoff at 17:00 CET. Here’s my take on this matchup and a betting tip for the game.

Kano vs Kwara: Match Preview

Kano have had a disappointing start to the new Nigeria Premier League season. In five matches, they have managed just one win, one draw, and three defeats. With four points on the board, Kano currently sit at the bottom of the table. Their goal difference stands at 3–5, though the gap from 16th place is only two points, leaving them with room to recover — but they need wins to climb out. Last season, Kano finished ninth, so there is still time to turn things around, especially given their solid home form. The team have not lost a home match since September of last year.

Kwara, meanwhile, lifted the Federation Cup last season, earning a chance to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup. They put up a fight against Asante Kotoko, losing 3–4 in the first leg and falling 0–1 at home in the return match, which ended their continental hopes. Domestically, their start to the season has been inconsistent but better than Kano’s. Kwara have recorded two wins, two draws, and two losses, collecting eight points from six rounds and currently sitting 11th in the table.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Kano have just one win in their last five matches, as do Kwara.

Kwara have conceded at least one goal in each of their last four matches.

Kano have been unbeaten at home since September 2024.

Kwara have lost four of their last five away matches.

In their most recent meeting, Kwara defeated Kano 2–0.

Prediction

Both teams have struggled to find consistency early in the season. Kano have only one win so far, but playing at home could make the difference, especially since they haven’t lost there since September 2024. My prediction: a home win for Kano.