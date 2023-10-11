Real Madrid's star newcomer has returned to training. He has yet to make his debut for the club

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has begun individual training following an injury, according to a report from Marca.

As you know, after moving to the Spanish club, he was diagnosed with an injury to the anterior rectus muscle of his left leg.

According to the source, the Turkish footballer has already fully recovered from the injury received in training in September. Interestingly, before this, the young talent was forced to miss two months due to a meniscus injury.

Let us remind you that Guler moved to Real Madrid from Fenerbahce last summer. They paid about 30 million euros to the Turkish Fenerbahce for him.

Currently, he has not yet played a single match for the Madrid team. So far, the club has not made any official statements about when Guler will be able to make his debut for his new team.

Last season, Guler played 34 matches for Fenerbahce in all competitions, in which he scored six goals and provided six assists. The player’s contract with the Madrid club runs until the end of June 2029.