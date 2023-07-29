Real Madrid lose a talented newcomer for a long time

The press service of Real Madrid announced on their official website that Turkish midfielder Arda Güler has suffered an injury.

The player has been diagnosed with a damage to the inner meniscus of his right knee. He will undergo conservative treatment initially, but if it does not yield positive results, he might have to undergo surgery. Güler sustained the injury during a training session. If he ends up needing surgery, his recovery period could extend for several months, potentially delaying his debut in a major match for Real Madrid.

Arda Güler, who is 18 years old, joined Real Madrid on July 6, 2023, from Istanbul-based club Fenerbahçe. The transfer fee for his move was 20 million euros. His contract with the Madrid club is set to last until the summer of 2029. During his time with the Turkish club, he participated in 51 matches in various tournaments, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

Güler has been representing the Turkish national team since 2022, and he has played in four matches, scoring one goal.