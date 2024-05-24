Real Madrid's key player to miss Champions League final

In the UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid will be unable to field their strongest lineup.

As announced by head coach Carlo Ancelotti in a press conference, central midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni will not recover in time for the decisive match of the season. The French player will focus on being ready for the start of the 2024 European Championship.

"Tchouaméni will not play in the Champions League final, but he will be ready for Euro 2024," Ancelotti stated before the match against Betis.

Tchouaméni sustained a foot injury in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich (2-1). Initially, there were concerns that he might miss the European Championship.

This season, Tchouaméni has played 38 matches for Real Madrid, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. Due to squad issues, Ancelotti has also deployed the French player as a central defender.

The Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will take place on June 1 at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London.