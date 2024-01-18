Real Madrid's defender may be offered a new contract

The management of Real Madrid is approaching the possibility of turning anger into mercy towards one of its players.

According to Foot Mercato, a new contract might be offered to the French defender of the "Los Blancos," Ferland Mendy. This aligns with previous statements suggesting that the club might part ways with him to make room for Alphonso Davies.

His coach, Carlo Ancelotti, wishes to keep Mendy in Madrid, as he holds a high regard for the player. Mendy himself is not eager to leave the team, as he wants to compete for a place in the starting lineup. Mendy's current contract with Real Madrid is valid until the summer of 2025.

In the current season, the Frenchman has participated in 16 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions, scoring one goal.

It was previously reported that Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin expressed his desire to extend his contract, but as of now, no new employment agreement has been offered to him.