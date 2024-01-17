The Real Madrid goalkeeper intends to extend his contract with the club

The goalkeeper situation at Real Madrid becomes a matter of concern for Carlo Ancelotti.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has decided to extend his contract with the Spanish capital club, which expires in June 2025, as reported by The Athletic, citing sources close to the player. However, Real Madrid has not yet presented Lunin with an offer for a new contract.

It is quite likely that Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been competing with the Ukrainian during Thibaut Courtois's injury, may not stay in Madrid for the next season. Earlier reports indicated that Real Madrid does not intend to exercise the option to buy his contract.

In the current season, Lunin has played in 11 matches for Real Madrid, conceding seven goals and keeping a clean sheet in five matches. Transfermarkt values the Ukrainian goalkeeper at 8 million euros. He joined Real Madrid from Zorya Luhansk in the summer of 2018 for approximately 8.5 million euros.

His competitor, Kepa, has played in 17 matches for the team from the Spanish capital this season, conceding 16 goals and keeping a clean sheet in seven encounters.