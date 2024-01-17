RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Real Madrid goalkeeper intends to extend his contract with the club

The Real Madrid goalkeeper intends to extend his contract with the club

Football news Today, 10:22
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The Real Madrid goalkeeper intends to extend his contract with the club Photo: twitter.com/ZoryaLondonsk / author unknown

The goalkeeper situation at Real Madrid becomes a matter of concern for Carlo Ancelotti.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has decided to extend his contract with the Spanish capital club, which expires in June 2025, as reported by The Athletic, citing sources close to the player. However, Real Madrid has not yet presented Lunin with an offer for a new contract.

It is quite likely that Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been competing with the Ukrainian during Thibaut Courtois's injury, may not stay in Madrid for the next season. Earlier reports indicated that Real Madrid does not intend to exercise the option to buy his contract.

In the current season, Lunin has played in 11 matches for Real Madrid, conceding seven goals and keeping a clean sheet in five matches. Transfermarkt values the Ukrainian goalkeeper at 8 million euros. He joined Real Madrid from Zorya Luhansk in the summer of 2018 for approximately 8.5 million euros.

His competitor, Kepa, has played in 17 matches for the team from the Spanish capital this season, conceding 16 goals and keeping a clean sheet in seven encounters.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid
Popular news
Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup
Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications
Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey
Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO
Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 14:42 Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs Football news Today, 11:39 Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024