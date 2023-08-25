RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga

Real Madrid win hard in La Liga

Football news Today, 17:38
Real Madrid win hard in La Liga Photo: Real Madrid's Instagram/Author unknown

In the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Real Madrid secured a victory against Celta Vigo away from home. The match took place in Vigo at the Balaidos stadium and ended with a 1-0 win for the visitors.

Early in the match, the referee disallowed a goal by Celta's forward Jorgen Larsen due to a foul on Real Madrid's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. In the middle of the second half, Rodrigo Goes missed a penalty for Celta. The only goal of the match came in the 81st minute when Jude Bellingham scored with an assist from Hoselu.

With nine points, Real Madrid is leading the La Liga standings. Celta Vigo, with one point, is currently in the 16th position.

Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid (0-0, 0-1)
Goal: 0-1 - 81 Bellingham.

Celta Vigo: Villar, Mingesa, Starfelt, Nunez, Aido, Served (Sanchez, 45), De La Torre (Rodriguez, 81), Beltran, Bamba, Aspas, Larsen (Tapia, 77).

Real Madrid: Arrizabalaga, Carvajal, Alaba, Rudiger, Fran Garcia (Nacho, 80), Valverde, Camavinga (Kroos, 62), Chustamini (Modric, 62), Bellingham, Vinicius Junior (Hoselu, 18), Rodrigo.

Yellow Cards: Aspas (67), Kroos (71), Rudiger (90), Tapia (90), Nacho (90).

