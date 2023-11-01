RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Real Madrid will release the European goalkeeper for free

Real Madrid will release the European goalkeeper for free

Football news Yesterday, 09:33
Ukrainian national team goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

He will receive the status of a free agent, as reported by Football 24 citing sources in Spain.

According to the publication, the Madrid club will not renew the agreement with the footballer, but will also not release him early in the winter.

This is due to the fact that Real Madrid does not want to look for a replacement for him. Probably, Andrei will leave the “royal club” in the summer absolutely free.

Note that the Ukrainian footballer’s current contract with Real Madrid expires on June 30, 2024.

Earlier, information appeared in the media about the possible inclusion of Lunin in the deal to buy out Kepa Arrizabalaga. Let us remind you that the Spanish goalkeeper belongs to London “Chelsea”.

Andrei Lunin became a Real Madrid player in the summer of 2018. Before that, he played for the Ukrainian team “Zorya”.

He played 19 matches for the Madrid club in different tournaments.

This season, Carlo Ancelotti entrusted the Ukrainian with a place in the starting lineup in only two La Liga matches.

