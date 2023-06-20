Real Madrid will postpone Mbappe's transfer

Real Madrid will not hurry with the transfer of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe yet.

This issue is planned to be frozen until next summer.

According to Marca, the Madrid club management has decided to wait until the player becomes a free agent to invite him for free.

As you know, Mbappe refused to renew his contract with PSG.

Last season, the Frenchman played 34 matches, scored 29 goals and made five assists.