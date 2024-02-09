RU RU NG NG
Real Madrid vs Girona. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Tomorrow, on February 10th, one of the pivotal matches in La Liga is set to take place at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Real Madrid will face the sensational Girona. Based on data from analytical sources, Dailysports has compiled the latest news on the match, along with the probable line-ups for both teams.

Real Madrid is grappling with grave issues in the center of defense ahead of the game. David Alaba and Eder Militao have been absent for a considerable period, and Nacho Fernandez sustained a minor injury in the last match against Atletico (1:1) without sufficient time for recovery. Among the nominal center-backs, Carlo Ancelotti can rely solely on Antonio Rudiger. This season, Real has previously deployed Daniel Carvajal and Aurélien Tchouaméni in this position. Analysts speculate that the young Frenchman will feature against Girona.

Vinicius Junior, who suffered an injury during the warm-up before the match against Atletico, has fully recovered and will be available to play tomorrow.

Girona, too, grapples with personnel challenges. Due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the main central defender, Daley Blind, and the pivotal midfielder, Yan Dhanda, will miss the match. Additionally, the head coach of the team, Michel, who was sent off in the match against Real Sociedad (0:0), will be absent from the sidelines.

Due to injuries, central defender David Lopez and wing midfielder Toni Villa will be sidelined. The participation of Girona's top scorer, Artem Dovbyk, was uncertain. The Ukrainian missed the previous match due to knee pain but has been included in the squad for the upcoming fixture.

Possible Real Madrid line-up

  • Lunin – Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy – Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham – Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo

Possible Girona line-up

  • Gazzaniga – Couto, Arnau Martinez, Eric Garcia, Juanpe, Miguel Gutierrez – Tsygankov, Ivan Martin, Aleix Garcia, Savio – Dovbyk

As a reminder, after 23 rounds, Real Madrid leads La Liga with 58 points, while Girona remarkably trails by only 2 points.

