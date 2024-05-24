Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news

On May 25, in the final round of the Spanish La Liga, two Real, Madrid and Betis will meet.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will play their last match before the Champions League final, in which Borussia Dortmund awaits the Whites on June 1. The game itself, both for Real and Betis directly in the championship tournament, does not have tournament weight.

The Royal Club is the long-time champion, and the Andalusians, despite a series of two unbeaten games in a row, have already secured seventh place and a ticket to the Conference League. Manuel Pellegrini's team will not jump higher, and consequently into the Europa League zone, but they will not let Villarreal squeeze them.

Real Madrid manager before the match talked a lot about the departure of Toni Kroos, who decided to end his career. As this match will be the last at the Santiago Bernabeu this season for the "creamy", the club must spend their legend fittingly:

"Tomorrow we will say goodbye to a legend. There are many things we can enjoy. It's an important day and the fans will be with us as they have been all season. Legends have to decide for themselves how to end their career. Kroos has made his decision and we have to respect it. We will say goodbye to him in the best possible way."

Meanwhile, Betis midfielder Isco will not play against his former club, having undergone surgery on Monday after fracturing his left fibula and will now start individual work.

However, even without Isco, the Sevilla club's infirmary is not empty. Pellegrini will not be able to count on six players at once. Also, the following performers will not play against Real Madrid: Chimi Avila, German Pezzella, Cedric Bakambu, Marc Bartra and Assane Diao. As for the "creamy" Olieren Tchouameni and David Alaba are in the infirmary.

Based on these facts and previous matches, the Dailysports team has prepared predicted lineups for this meeting.

Real Madrid predicted line-up

Courtois - Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Garcia - Modric, Camavinga, Kroos - Guler - Diaz, Joselu.

Betis predicted line-up

Silva - Abner, Riad, Sokratis, Sabaly - Cardoso, Guido - Perez, Fekir, Fornals - Willian Jose

The starting whistle in the match of the 38th round of the Spanish La Liga Real Madrid - Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu will sound on Saturday, May 25 at 21:00 CET.