RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Yesterday, 14:47
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news

On May 25, in the final round of the Spanish La Liga, two Real, Madrid and Betis will meet.

Carlo Ancelotti's team will play their last match before the Champions League final, in which Borussia Dortmund awaits the Whites on June 1. The game itself, both for Real and Betis directly in the championship tournament, does not have tournament weight.

The Royal Club is the long-time champion, and the Andalusians, despite a series of two unbeaten games in a row, have already secured seventh place and a ticket to the Conference League. Manuel Pellegrini's team will not jump higher, and consequently into the Europa League zone, but they will not let Villarreal squeeze them.

Real Madrid manager before the match talked a lot about the departure of Toni Kroos, who decided to end his career. As this match will be the last at the Santiago Bernabeu this season for the "creamy", the club must spend their legend fittingly:

"Tomorrow we will say goodbye to a legend. There are many things we can enjoy. It's an important day and the fans will be with us as they have been all season. Legends have to decide for themselves how to end their career. Kroos has made his decision and we have to respect it. We will say goodbye to him in the best possible way."

Meanwhile, Betis midfielder Isco will not play against his former club, having undergone surgery on Monday after fracturing his left fibula and will now start individual work.

However, even without Isco, the Sevilla club's infirmary is not empty. Pellegrini will not be able to count on six players at once. Also, the following performers will not play against Real Madrid: Chimi Avila, German Pezzella, Cedric Bakambu, Marc Bartra and Assane Diao. As for the "creamy" Olieren Tchouameni and David Alaba are in the infirmary.

Based on these facts and previous matches, the Dailysports team has prepared predicted lineups for this meeting.

Real Madrid predicted line-up

Courtois - Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Garcia - Modric, Camavinga, Kroos - Guler - Diaz, Joselu.

Betis predicted line-up

Silva - Abner, Riad, Sokratis, Sabaly - Cardoso, Guido - Perez, Fekir, Fornals - Willian Jose

The starting whistle in the match of the 38th round of the Spanish La Liga Real Madrid - Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu will sound on Saturday, May 25 at 21:00 CET.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Betis LaLiga Spain
Popular news
New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain
BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach Football news Yesterday, 08:04 BREAKING! Xavi sacked as Barcelona head coach
The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 04:55 The date when Barcelona will announce Flick's appointment has been revealed
BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach Football news Yesterday, 04:27 BREAKING! Milan have sacked their head coach
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news 23 may 2024, 17:03 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
A West Ham player is suspected of involvement in betting activities Football news 23 may 2024, 11:55 A West Ham player is being accused of involvement in betting activities
More news
Latest News
Hockey news Today, 01:36 Stanley Cup 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Today, 01:22 NBA Playoffs 2024: schedule, results and bracket Basketball news Yesterday, 17:18 Real Madrid and Panathinaikos will play in the Euroleague 2024 final Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Two top EPL clubs are interested in Crystal Palace leader Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 15:48 New life start. Fans spotted Klopp immediately after leaving Liverpool on vacation in Spain Boxing News Yesterday, 14:57 Oleksandr Usyk has officially declared his intention to retain his IBF title Football news Yesterday, 14:47 Real Madrid - Real Betis. Predicted line-ups and latest news Football news Yesterday, 14:36 Manchester City vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Yesterday, 14:21 FA Cup Final Manchester City – Manchester United Predicted line-ups and latest news
Sport Predictions
Football Today Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Hockey Today Sweden vs Czech Republic prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Tennis Today Danielle Collins vs Madison Keys prediction and betting tips on May 25, 2024 Football Today Osasuna vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Polokwane City vs TS Galaxy prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Moroka Swallows vs Royal AM prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Chippa United vs Sekhukhune prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024 Football Today AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips - May 25, 2024