RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Real Madrid proposes changing the Club World Cup format. What changes are possible?

Real Madrid proposes changing the Club World Cup format. What changes are possible?

A new tournament format?
Football news Today, 03:19
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid proposes changing the Club World Cup format. What changes are possible? Getty Images

Real Madrid reached the semifinals of the Club World Cup, where they suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat to PSG. However, the club itself is urging FIFA to reconsider the tournament format.

Details: According to The Telegraph, the Madrid club would like the tournament to be held every two years instead of every four. In addition, they propose expanding the number of participants from 32 to 48.

This idea has been backed by several clubs, including Liverpool, who did not qualify for this edition. FIFA is reportedly open to reviewing the qualification rules—specifically, removing the "two-club-per-country" limit and increasing the number of teams to 48.

Earlier reports indicated that FIFA is considering granting Chelsea a spot in the next Club World Cup as the reigning champions.

Reminder: The group stage draw for the tournament will take place on December 5 in Las Vegas, USA. The event will be held at the Sphere, a major arena with a capacity of around 18,000 spectators.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Club World Cup Table FIFA Club World Cup Fixtures FIFA Club World Cup Predictions
Related Team News
Kylian Mbappe and Ryan Cherki in training with the French national team Lifestyle Today, 03:44 Kylian Mbappé congratulates Rayan Cherki on his debut goal for Manchester City
Rodrygo celebrates his goal Transfer news Yesterday, 07:51 100 million for Rodrygo. Real sets price tag for Brazilian star
Rodrygo with the Champions League trophy Transfer news Yesterday, 04:40 Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger
Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet Football news 16 aug 2025, 15:31 Scandal closed. Real Madrid president wins lawsuit against Spanish outlet
Jude Bellingham in a photo shoot for Louis Vuitton Lifestyle 15 aug 2025, 07:45 Elegant. Jude Bellingham becomes the face of Louis Vuitton's new collection
Kylian Mbappe in a friendly match against Tirol Lifestyle 15 aug 2025, 07:19 Sweet moment. Kylian Mbappé greets his young fan from Peru
Related Tournament News
Plans have changed. Chelsea could play in the next Club World Cup Football news 08 aug 2025, 10:58 Plans have changed. Chelsea could play in the next Club World Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores