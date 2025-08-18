Real Madrid proposes changing the Club World Cup format. What changes are possible?

Real Madrid reached the semifinals of the Club World Cup, where they suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat to PSG. However, the club itself is urging FIFA to reconsider the tournament format.

Details: According to The Telegraph, the Madrid club would like the tournament to be held every two years instead of every four. In addition, they propose expanding the number of participants from 32 to 48.

This idea has been backed by several clubs, including Liverpool, who did not qualify for this edition. FIFA is reportedly open to reviewing the qualification rules—specifically, removing the "two-club-per-country" limit and increasing the number of teams to 48.

Earlier reports indicated that FIFA is considering granting Chelsea a spot in the next Club World Cup as the reigning champions.

Reminder: The group stage draw for the tournament will take place on December 5 in Las Vegas, USA. The event will be held at the Sphere, a major arena with a capacity of around 18,000 spectators.