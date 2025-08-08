RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Plans have changed. Chelsea could play in the next Club World Cup

Plans have changed. Chelsea could play in the next Club World Cup

It looks like we'll see the reigning champions at the upcoming tournament.
Football news Today, 10:58
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Plans have changed. Chelsea could play in the next Club World Cup Getty Images

Chelsea recently clinched the Club World Cup title and will carry that status for the next four years. However, the question remains whether the team will participate in the next edition of the tournament.

Details: According to the current regulations, the reigning champion does not automatically qualify for the next tournament. However, as reported by Martin Ziegler of The Times, FIFA is considering granting Chelsea a spot in the next Club World Cup as the defending champions.

Previously, we reported that Chelsea's head coach expressed satisfaction with the new signings and noted that the players would need time to adapt.

Recall: In the past two days, news emerged about issues with centre-back Levi Colwill. It was later revealed that he suffered a cruciate ligament tear and now requires surgery.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
FIFA Club World Cup FIFA Club World Cup Table FIFA Club World Cup Fixtures FIFA Club World Cup Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores