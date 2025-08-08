Plans have changed. Chelsea could play in the next Club World Cup

Chelsea recently clinched the Club World Cup title and will carry that status for the next four years. However, the question remains whether the team will participate in the next edition of the tournament.

Details: According to the current regulations, the reigning champion does not automatically qualify for the next tournament. However, as reported by Martin Ziegler of The Times, FIFA is considering granting Chelsea a spot in the next Club World Cup as the defending champions.

Previously, we reported that Chelsea's head coach expressed satisfaction with the new signings and noted that the players would need time to adapt.

Recall: In the past two days, news emerged about issues with centre-back Levi Colwill. It was later revealed that he suffered a cruciate ligament tear and now requires surgery.