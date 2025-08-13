RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid prepares to unveil Franco Mastantuono

A youthful addition to the squad.
Football news Today, 10:55
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid prepares to unveil Franco Mastantuono Getty Images

Real Madrid is gearing up for the new season and is actively working in the transfer market. The club is focused not only on immediate reinforcements but also on building for the future.

Details: The Madrid side has announced that on Thursday, August 14, Franco Mastantuono will be officially presented and will sign a six-year contract.

Quote: “Before that, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will welcome Franco Mastantuono at the official signing ceremony, which will tie our new player to the club for the next six seasons,” the statement reads.

Already on August 19, Real Madrid will take to the pitch in the opening round of La Liga against Osasuna.

Reminder: Real has decided on its penalty taker for the new season. Head coach Xabi Alonso has made his choice for the role.

