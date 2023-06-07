Real Madrid prepares to rebuild
Football news Today, 10:30
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter
Real Madrid are preparing to restructure their squad.
The other day it became known about the departure of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard.
The club said that all who wish to leave Real Madrid will be given such an opportunity.
At the same time, Real Madrid are planning to strengthen their squad by signing a new central striker.
Last season, Real Madrid finished second in the Spanish championship.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach
Football news 05 june 2023, 16:15 Messi gave an unexpected response to Al-Hilal's offer
Football news 04 june 2023, 17:05 "Barcelona" lost in the final round of La Liga
Football news 04 june 2023, 14:30 Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid from defeat in La Liga in his farewell match
Football news 04 june 2023, 11:42 Tottenham Hotspur will demand a massive sum from Real Madrid for Harry Kane
Football news 04 june 2023, 11:15 "Real" has announced the departure of the world's best football player
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:30 Real Madrid prepares to rebuild Football news Today, 10:00 oBarcelona has resigned themselves to the fact that they will not return Messi Football news Today, 09:30 A famous Russian soccer player was found with drugs during a search in Moscow Football news Today, 09:00 Real Madrid named the best player of the season Football news Today, 06:53 Milan hasMilan has spoken out about Maldini's dismissal Football news Today, 06:31 Ukrainian national team has appointed a new head coach Football news Today, 06:10 Alexis Sanchez can move to a Saudi club Football news Today, 06:00 Raul may lead a La Liga club Football news Today, 05:53 Real Madrid refuses to sign the Chelsea forward Football news Today, 05:26 Ronaldo's club signs a forward from the APL
Sport Predictions
Football Today Levante vs Albacete predictions and betting tips on June 7, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs West Ham predictions and betting tips on June 7, 2023 Football 08 june 2023 Chengdu Rongcheng vs Tianjin Jinmen Tiger predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 08 june 2023 Qingdao Hainiu vs Shanghai Shenhua predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 08 june 2023 Changchun Yatai vs Shenzhen predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 08 june 2023 Alaves vs Eibar predictions and betting tips on June 8, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Shelbourne vs Sligo Rovers predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Cork City vs Dundalk predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Drogheda United vs St. Patrick’s predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023 Football 09 june 2023 Derry City vs Bohemians predictions and betting tips on June 9, 2023