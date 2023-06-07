Real Madrid named the best player of the season

The official website of Real Madrid reported that striker Vinicius Júnior was the team's best player last season.

"I want to continue to improve my skills and develop to show the best version of myself," the Brazilian player commented on his success.

Last season, the Brazilian played 55 matches in all tournaments and scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists.

Last season, Real Madrid finished second in the Spanish championship and reached the semifinals of the Champions League.