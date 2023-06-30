Real Madrid named new captains after Benzema's departure
Football news Today, 03:44
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter
There are already four captains at Real Madrid for next season.
Defender Nacho Fernandez was appointed first captain, midfielder Luka Modric was named vice-captain.
At the same time, defender Dani Carvajal was appointed as the third captain, and midfielder Toni Kroos as the fourth.
Recall that previously French forward Karim Benzema was the captain of Real Madrid.
This summer he went to play in Saudi Arabia.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news 28 june 2023, 16:54 The quarterfinal pairs of the European Youth Championship were determined
Football news 28 june 2023, 15:56 Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m
Football news 27 june 2023, 16:46 Ukraine in the 90th minute missed the victory over Spain in the match of youth Euro 2023
Football news 27 june 2023, 15:56 Real Madrid open talks for world champion transfer
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:57 Manchester City buy 4-time Champions League winner
Football news 27 june 2023, 13:24 "Dynamo" Kyiv announced the return of the club legend
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:00 Barcelona refuses to sell a player for 100 million Football news Today, 03:50 Ziehs's transfer to Ronaldo's club on the verge of collapse: the reason is known Football news Today, 03:44 Real Madrid named new captains after Benzema's departure Football news Today, 03:11 PSG and Mbappe will have a decisive meeting today Football news Today, 03:00 Barcelona president confirmed the transfer of Turkish Messi Football news Yesterday, 17:55 "Barcelona" decided not to part with a talented player Football news Yesterday, 17:42 Former coach of Shakhtar will head the club, which plays Cristiano Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Saudi Arabia national team to be led by famous Portuguese coach Football news Yesterday, 17:15 AC Milan close to signing Dutch defender Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Mason Mount's salary at Manchester United revealed
Sport Predictions
Football Today Platense vs Lanus predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 01 july 2023 Barracas Central vs River Plate predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 01 july 2023 San Lorenzo vs Rosario Central predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023 Football 01 july 2023 Estudiantes vs Central Cordoba predictions and betting tips on July 1, 2023