Real Madrid named new captains after Benzema's departure

There are already four captains at Real Madrid for next season.

Defender Nacho Fernandez was appointed first captain, midfielder Luka Modric was named vice-captain.

At the same time, defender Dani Carvajal was appointed as the third captain, and midfielder Toni Kroos as the fourth.

Recall that previously French forward Karim Benzema was the captain of Real Madrid.

This summer he went to play in Saudi Arabia.