Real Madrid keeping tabs on 19-year-old Dutch talent

Can be signed for a modest fee.
Football news Today, 13:10
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
AZ Alkmaar

The closure of the transfer window doesn’t mean clubs stop working on new signings altogether. Scouting departments and sporting directors continue to monitor players who could be brought in at the first opportunity—just as Real Madrid are doing now.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos have set their sights on 19-year-old AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit. The young Dutchman has long been on Real's radar and could have made the move to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer. However, he was being considered as a potential replacement for Dani Ceballos, who ultimately stayed with the team.

Now, reports from the Netherlands suggest that Real remain highly interested in Smit’s services. What’s more, the player himself is aware of Madrid’s interest. He could be signed for around €20 million, but competition is expected. Manchester City, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are also tracking the talented youngster.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the Citizens were targeting the signing of Real defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

